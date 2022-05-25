Are Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ: QUBT) Shares Ready For A Price Rise?

In the last trading session, 5.08 million Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ:QUBT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.66. With the company’s per share price at $1.97 changed hands at $0.4 or 25.48% during last session, the market valuation stood at $58.17M. QUBT’s last price was a discount, traded about -429.44% off its 52-week high of $10.43. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.42, which suggests the last value was 27.92% up since then. When we look at Quantum Computing Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 119.06K.

Analysts gave the Quantum Computing Inc. (QUBT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended QUBT as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Quantum Computing Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ:QUBT) trade information

Instantly QUBT was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 27.10%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 2.2500 on Tuesday, 05/24/22 added 25.48% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -42.23%, with the 5-day performance at 27.10% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ:QUBT) is 11.93% up.

Quantum Computing Inc. (QUBT) estimates and forecasts

The 2022 estimates are for Quantum Computing Inc. earnings to decrease by -8.20%.

QUBT Dividends

Quantum Computing Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in June.

Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ:QUBT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 30.14% of Quantum Computing Inc. shares while 6.06% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 8.68%. There are 6.06% institutions holding the Quantum Computing Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 3.15% of the shares, roughly 0.92 million QUBT shares worth $3.12 million.

Susquehanna International Group, LLP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.00% or 0.29 million shares worth $0.99 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.58 million shares estimated at $1.97 million under it, the former controlled 1.99% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.96% of the shares, roughly 0.28 million shares worth around $0.95 million.