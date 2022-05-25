Are Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU) Shares Ready For A Price Rise?

In the latest trading session, 1.8 million Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.19. With the company’s most recent per share price at $387.11 changing hands around $28.14 or 7.84% at last look, the market valuation stands at $100.02B. INTU’s current price is a discount, trading about -85.18% off its 52-week high of $716.86. The share price had its 52-week low at $339.36, which suggests the last value was 12.33% up since then. When we look at Intuit Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.13 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.98 million.

Analysts gave the Intuit Inc. (INTU) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 23 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 4 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended INTU as a Hold, 17 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Intuit Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $7.58.

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) trade information

Instantly INTU is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -3.47%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 386.16 on Tuesday, 05/24/22 added 7.84% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -44.19%, with the 5-day performance at -3.47% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) is -19.68% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.2 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.28 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $528.14, meaning bulls need an upside of 26.7% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, INTU’s forecast low is $450.00 with $650.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -67.91% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -16.25% for it to hit the projected low.

Intuit Inc. (INTU) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Intuit Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -45.74% over the past 6 months, a 19.71% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -0.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Intuit Inc. will rise 24.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -51.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 27.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 15 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $5.51 billion. 15 analysts are of the opinion that Intuit Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jul 2022 will be $2.11 billion. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -17.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 20.00%. The 2022 estimates are for Intuit Inc. earnings to increase by 9.20%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 16.70% per year.

INTU Dividends

Intuit Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 21 and February 25. The 0.76% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 2.72. It is important to note, however, that the 0.76% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.79% of Intuit Inc. shares while 87.10% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 89.60%. There are 87.10% institutions holding the Intuit Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 9.21% of the shares, roughly 26.05 million INTU shares worth $12.53 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.00% or 22.62 million shares worth $14.55 billion as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. With 8.05 million shares estimated at $5.18 billion under it, the former controlled 2.85% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held about 2.12% of the shares, roughly 6.0 million shares worth around $3.86 billion.