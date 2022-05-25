An Overview Of CareDx Inc (NASDAQ: CDNA)

In the last trading session, 1.85 million CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.89. With the company’s per share price at $23.28 changed hands at -$0.64 or -2.68% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.20B. CDNA’s last price was a discount, traded about -316.15% off its 52-week high of $96.88. The share price had its 52-week low at $21.25, which suggests the last value was 8.72% up since then. When we look at CareDx Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 849.56K.

Analysts gave the CareDx Inc (CDNA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended CDNA as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. CareDx Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.05.

CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) trade information

Instantly CDNA was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -7.95%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 26.26 on Tuesday, 05/24/22 subtracted -2.68% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -48.81%, with the 5-day performance at -7.95% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) is -28.08% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $50.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 53.9% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CDNA’s forecast low is $42.00 with $63.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -170.62% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -80.41% for it to hit the projected low.

CareDx Inc (CDNA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the CareDx Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -43.50% over the past 6 months, a -179.31% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 2.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for CareDx Inc will fall -135.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -190.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 14.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $79.42 million. 7 analysts are of the opinion that CareDx Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022 will be $82.92 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $61.05 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 30.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 24.50%. The 2022 estimates are for CareDx Inc earnings to decrease by -45.80%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 20.00% per year.

CDNA Dividends

CareDx Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 22 and February 28.

CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.82% of CareDx Inc shares while 102.23% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 104.12%. There are 102.23% institutions holding the CareDx Inc stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 9.90% of the shares, roughly 5.27 million CDNA shares worth $239.67 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.27% or 3.87 million shares worth $143.07 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2022 were ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and Alger Small Cap Focus Fund. With 3.62 million shares estimated at $138.98 million under it, the former controlled 6.80% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Alger Small Cap Focus Fund held about 4.45% of the shares, roughly 2.37 million shares worth around $98.92 million.