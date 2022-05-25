Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AMEX: AAU): The Most Interesting Shares Today

In the latest trading session, 1.72 million Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AMEX:AAU) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.98. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.25 changed hands at -$0.02 or -9.06% at last look, the market valuation stands at $39.43M. AAU’s current price is a discount, trading about -128.0% off its 52-week high of $0.57. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.26, which suggests the last value was -4.0% down since then. When we look at Almaden Minerals Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.32 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.11 million.

Analysts gave the Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AAU) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended AAU as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Almaden Minerals Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.01.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AMEX:AAU) trade information

Instantly AAU was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -5.24%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.3500 on Tuesday, 05/24/22 subtracted -9.06% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -8.28%, with the 5-day performance at -5.24% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AMEX:AAU) is -13.04% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.56 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.07 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 75.0% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, AAU’s forecast low is $1.00 with $1.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -300.0% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -300.0% for it to hit the projected low.

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AAU) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 16.40%. The 2022 estimates are for Almaden Minerals Ltd. earnings to increase by 25.30%.

AAU Dividends

Almaden Minerals Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 03.

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AMEX:AAU)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.90% of Almaden Minerals Ltd. shares while 5.31% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 5.53%. There are 5.31% institutions holding the Almaden Minerals Ltd. stock share, with Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 1.93% of the shares, roughly 2.64 million AAU shares worth $0.95 million.

Bank of America Corporation holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.51% or 0.7 million shares worth $0.25 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2022 were Global X Fds-Global X Silver Miners ETF and DFA Investment Dimensions-DFA Va International Small. With 2.56 million shares estimated at $0.77 million under it, the former controlled 1.87% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA Investment Dimensions-DFA Va International Small held about 0.01% of the shares, roughly 14000.0 shares worth around $3999.0.