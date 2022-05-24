Will Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE: SKY) In 2022 Be Worth Your Money?

In the latest trading session, 0.7 million Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.86. With the company’s most recent per share price at $48.51 changed hands at -$5.12 or -9.55% at last look, the market valuation stands at $3.02B. SKY’s current price is a discount, trading about -77.12% off its 52-week high of $85.92. The share price had its 52-week low at $41.87, which suggests the last value was 13.69% up since then. When we look at Skyline Champion Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.55 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 551.59K.

Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY) trade information

Instantly SKY was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -1.27%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 55.83 on Monday, 05/23/22 subtracted -9.55% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -32.10%, with the 5-day performance at -1.27% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY) is 5.34% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.63 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.07 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $81.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 40.11% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, SKY’s forecast low is $55.00 with $110.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -126.76% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -13.38% for it to hit the projected low.

Skyline Champion Corporation (SKY) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Skyline Champion Corporation share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -33.59% over the past 6 months, a -2.77% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 34.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Skyline Champion Corporation will rise 40.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 21.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 6.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $586.94 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Skyline Champion Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $594.1 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $510.2 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 15.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 46.20%. The 2022 estimates are for Skyline Champion Corporation earnings to increase by 45.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 40.20% per year.

SKY Dividends

Skyline Champion Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 01 and August 05.

Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.33% of Skyline Champion Corporation shares while 100.57% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 101.92%. There are 100.57% institutions holding the Skyline Champion Corporation stock share, with Wellington Management Group, LLP the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 10.32% of the shares, roughly 5.86 million SKY shares worth $321.84 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.66% or 5.49 million shares worth $301.32 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. With 1.53 million shares estimated at $121.18 million under it, the former controlled 2.70% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. held about 2.63% of the shares, roughly 1.49 million shares worth around $100.53 million.