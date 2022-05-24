Why Should You Invest In Enerplus Corporation (NYSE: ERF)?

In the latest trading session, 0.85 million Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) shares changed hands as the companyâ€™s beta touched 2.48. With the companyâ€™s most recent per share price at $13.15 which suggests the recent value is0.06 or 0.45% at last look, the market valuation stands at $3.12B. ERFâ€™s current price is a discount, trading about -10.95% off its 52-week high of $14.59. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.78, which suggests the last value was 63.65% up since then. When we look at Enerplus Corporationâ€™s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 2.79 million.

Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) trade information

Instantly ERF is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 1.71%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 13.27 on Monday, 05/23/22 added 0.45% to the stockâ€™s daily price. The companyâ€™s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 23.72%, with the 5-day performance at 1.71% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) is 4.55% up.

Enerplus Corporation (ERF) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Enerplus Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the companyâ€™s share value shot 37.07% over the past 6 months, a 245.36% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -2.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Enerplus Corporation will rise 444.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 114.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 23.10% up from the last financial year.

Looking at the companyâ€™s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -11.50%. The 2022 estimates are for Enerplus Corporation earnings to increase by 129.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 28.22% per year.

ERF Dividends

Enerplus Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 17 and February 21. The 1.31% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.17. It is important to note, however, that the 1.31% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a companyâ€™s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 1.67 per year.

Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF)â€™s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.32% of Enerplus Corporation shares while 56.95% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 57.14%. There are 56.95% institutions holding the Enerplus Corporation stock share, with Key Group Holdings (Cayman), Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 5.39% of the shares, roughly 13.04 million ERF shares worth $138.01 million.

Ninepoint Partners LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.92% or 9.5 million shares worth $120.65 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2022 were Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Vanguard Tax Managed Fund-Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund. With 3.29 million shares estimated at $38.04 million under it, the former controlled 1.36% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Tax Managed Fund-Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund held about 0.75% of the shares, roughly 1.8 million shares worth around $19.09 million.