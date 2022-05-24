Why Builders FirstSource Inc. (NYSE: BLDR) Stock Shouldn’t Be Sold In 2022

In the latest trading session, 0.83 million Builders FirstSource Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.08. With the company’s most recent per share price at $57.94 changed hands at -$4.56 or -7.30% at last look, the market valuation stands at $11.13B. BLDR’s current price is a discount, trading about -49.26% off its 52-week high of $86.48. The share price had its 52-week low at $39.24, which suggests the last value was 32.27% up since then. When we look at Builders FirstSource Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 2.73 million.

Analysts gave the Builders FirstSource Inc. (BLDR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended BLDR as a Hold, 10 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Builders FirstSource Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $3.08.

Builders FirstSource Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) trade information

Instantly BLDR was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -6.32%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 67.51 on Monday, 05/23/22 subtracted -7.30% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -27.08%, with the 5-day performance at -6.32% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Builders FirstSource Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) is 1.77% up.

Builders FirstSource Inc. (BLDR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Builders FirstSource Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -11.02% over the past 6 months, a 13.47% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 16.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Builders FirstSource Inc. will rise 11.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -3.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 6.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 14 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $5.58 billion. 14 analysts are of the opinion that Builders FirstSource Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $5.78 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $5.11 billion and $4.81 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 9.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 20.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 46.20%. The 2022 estimates are for Builders FirstSource Inc. earnings to increase by 218.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 18.80% per year.

BLDR Dividends

Builders FirstSource Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 24 and February 28.

Builders FirstSource Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.49% of Builders FirstSource Inc. shares while 101.29% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 102.83%. There are 101.29% institutions holding the Builders FirstSource Inc. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 10.16% of the shares, roughly 17.96 million BLDR shares worth $1.54 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.96% or 17.61 million shares worth $1.14 billion as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. With 5.44 million shares estimated at $466.49 million under it, the former controlled 3.08% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held about 3.01% of the shares, roughly 5.32 million shares worth around $361.4 million.