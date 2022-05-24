When Will 111 Inc. (NASDAQ: YI) Be A Good Investment?

In the last trading session, 2.04 million 111 Inc. (NASDAQ:YI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.94. With the company’s per share price at $1.51 changed hands at -$0.08 or -5.03% during last session, the market valuation stood at $132.86M. YI’s last price was a discount, traded about -604.64% off its 52-week high of $10.64. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.51, which suggests the last value was 0.0% down since then. When we look at 111 Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 776.20K.

111 Inc. (NASDAQ:YI) trade information

Instantly YI was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -12.21%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 1.9700 on Monday, 05/23/22 subtracted -5.03% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -56.86%, with the 5-day performance at -12.21% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, 111 Inc. (NASDAQ:YI) is -22.96% down.

111 Inc. (YI) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 30.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.41 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.85 billion. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 30.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -9.30%. The 2022 estimates are for 111 Inc. earnings to decrease by -45.80%.

YI Dividends

111 Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 16 and March 21.

111 Inc. (NASDAQ:YI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 9.19% of 111 Inc. shares while 18.34% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 20.19%. There are 18.34% institutions holding the 111 Inc. stock share, with Elephas Investment Management Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 3.08% of the shares, roughly 1.44 million YI shares worth $13.1 million.

Elephas Investment Management Ltd. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.08% or 1.44 million shares worth $13.1 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2022 were Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF. With 36217.0 shares estimated at $0.11 million under it, the former controlled 0.08% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF held about 0.08% of the shares, roughly 36217.0 shares worth around $0.11 million.