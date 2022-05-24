What Is The Performance Outlook For Urban Outfitters Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN) In The Coming Months?

In the latest trading session, 1.06 million Urban Outfitters Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.46. With the company’s most recent per share price at $18.48 changed hands at -$1.06 or -5.42% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.90B. URBN’s current price is a discount, trading about -127.81% off its 52-week high of $42.10. The share price had its 52-week low at $19.09, which suggests the last value was -3.3% down since then. When we look at Urban Outfitters Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.26 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.90 million.

Urban Outfitters Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) trade information

Instantly URBN was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -13.84%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 22.86 on Monday, 05/23/22 subtracted -5.42% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -33.45%, with the 5-day performance at -13.84% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Urban Outfitters Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) is -17.45% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.8 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.62 days.

Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Urban Outfitters Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -45.98% over the past 6 months, a -6.07% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -2.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Urban Outfitters Inc. will fall -22.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -24.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 7.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 12 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.07 billion. 12 analysts are of the opinion that Urban Outfitters Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jul 2022 will be $1.21 billion.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 11.00%. The 2022 estimates are for Urban Outfitters Inc. earnings to decrease by -5.80%.

URBN Dividends

Urban Outfitters Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 24.

Urban Outfitters Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 40.04% of Urban Outfitters Inc. shares while 77.95% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 130.00%. There are 77.95% institutions holding the Urban Outfitters Inc. stock share, with Shapiro Capital Management Company, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 9.90% of the shares, roughly 9.47 million URBN shares worth $237.87 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.29% or 8.89 million shares worth $223.11 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were MFS Series Trust XI-MFS Mid Cap Value Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. With 2.04 million shares estimated at $59.85 million under it, the former controlled 2.13% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held about 1.91% of the shares, roughly 1.83 million shares worth around $50.23 million.