Twilio Inc. (NYSE: TWLO): The Stock To Invest In Over The Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 2.85 million Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.54. With the company’s per share price at $100.16 changed hands at -$2.87 or -2.79% during last session, the market valuation stood at $17.98B. TWLO’s last price was a discount, traded about -312.02% off its 52-week high of $412.68. The share price had its 52-week low at $87.67, which suggests the last value was 12.47% up since then. When we look at Twilio Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 3.73 million.

Analysts gave the Twilio Inc. (TWLO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 32 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended TWLO as a Hold, 28 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Twilio Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.21.

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) trade information

Instantly TWLO was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0.48%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 105.74 on Monday, 05/23/22 subtracted -2.79% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -61.97%, with the 5-day performance at 0.48% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) is -18.42% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $209.23, meaning bulls need an upside of 52.13% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, TWLO’s forecast low is $120.00 with $320.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -219.49% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -19.81% for it to hit the projected low.

Twilio Inc. (TWLO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Twilio Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -64.86% over the past 6 months, a -56.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 5.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Twilio Inc. will fall -90.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -1,200.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 36.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 24 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $920.08 million. 25 analysts are of the opinion that Twilio Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $981.75 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $668.93 million and $680.47 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 37.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 44.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -63.10%. The 2022 estimates are for Twilio Inc. earnings to decrease by -63.00%.

TWLO Dividends

Twilio Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 15 and February 21.

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.79% of Twilio Inc. shares while 87.02% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 87.71%. There are 87.02% institutions holding the Twilio Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 6.08% of the shares, roughly 10.44 million TWLO shares worth $2.75 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.08% or 10.44 million shares worth $2.75 billion as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF. With 4.79 million shares estimated at $1.26 billion under it, the former controlled 2.79% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF held about 1.78% of the shares, roughly 3.06 million shares worth around $535.35 million.