Stock Performance Of Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: SWBI) And Outlook

In the latest trading session, 0.78 million Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.84. With the company’s most recent per share price at $13.81 which suggests the recent value is0.02 or 0.15% at last look, the market valuation stands at $614.48M. SWBI’s current price is a discount, trading about -186.82% off its 52-week high of $39.61. The share price had its 52-week low at $13.30, which suggests the last value was 3.69% up since then. When we look at Smith & Wesson Brands Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 924.19K.

Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) trade information

Instantly SWBI is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -2.48%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 14.33 on Monday, 05/23/22 added 0.15% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -22.53%, with the 5-day performance at -2.48% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) is -3.50% down.

Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. (SWBI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -41.62% over the past 6 months, a -11.45% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 4.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. will fall -59.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -63.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -18.60% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $179.85 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Smith & Wesson Brands Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jul 2022 will be $167.68 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $322.95 million and $278.59 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -44.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -39.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 21.20%. The 2022 estimates are for Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. earnings to increase by 774.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 15.00% per year.

SWBI Dividends

Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 02 and March 07. The 2.32% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.32. It is important to note, however, that the 2.32% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.23% of Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. shares while 59.54% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 60.90%. There are 59.54% institutions holding the Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 8.30% of the shares, roughly 3.78 million SWBI shares worth $57.17 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.79% or 3.55 million shares worth $63.12 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 1.37 million shares estimated at $24.31 million under it, the former controlled 3.00% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 2.43% of the shares, roughly 1.11 million shares worth around $18.91 million.