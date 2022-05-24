Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ: LAB) – Analysts See Things Differently Today

In the last trading session, 2.29 million Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.33. With the company’s per share price at $2.60 changed hands at $0.65 or 33.33% during last session, the market valuation stood at $211.20M. LAB’s last price was a discount, traded about -188.85% off its 52-week high of $7.51. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.85, which suggests the last value was 28.85% up since then. When we look at Standard BioTools Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.35 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 744.90K.

Analysts gave the Standard BioTools Inc. (LAB) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended LAB as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Standard BioTools Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB) trade information

Instantly LAB was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 19.82%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 2.6200 on Monday, 05/23/22 added 33.33% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -33.67%, with the 5-day performance at 19.82% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB) is -7.14% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.11 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.52 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 56.67% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, LAB’s forecast low is $6.00 with $6.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -130.77% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -130.77% for it to hit the projected low.

Standard BioTools Inc. (LAB) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -4.70% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $26.5 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Standard BioTools Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022 will be $29.8 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $32.79 million and $31.02 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -19.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -3.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 21.50%. The 2022 estimates are for Standard BioTools Inc. earnings to decrease by -6.20%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -8.06% per year.

LAB Dividends

Standard BioTools Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in June.

Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.92% of Standard BioTools Inc. shares while 103.22% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 105.25%. There are 103.22% institutions holding the Standard BioTools Inc. stock share, with Indaba Capital Management, L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 9.64% of the shares, roughly 7.45 million LAB shares worth $29.19 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.98% or 6.17 million shares worth $22.13 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2022 were Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund and Needham Small Cap Growth Fund. With 4.08 million shares estimated at $13.33 million under it, the former controlled 5.28% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Needham Small Cap Growth Fund held about 4.43% of the shares, roughly 3.42 million shares worth around $13.43 million.