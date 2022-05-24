Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE: IPOF) Is Expected To Soar To Higher Prices In The Months To Come.

In the latest trading session, 1.28 million Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $9.97 which suggests the recent value is0.0 or 0.02% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.43B. IPOF’s current price is a discount, trading about -10.23% off its 52-week high of $10.99. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.77, which suggests the last value was 2.01% up since then. When we look at Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.27 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.21 million.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF) trade information

Instantly IPOF is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -0.50%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 10.05 on Monday, 05/23/22 added 0.02% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -2.16%, with the 5-day performance at -0.50% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF) is -3.86% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.16 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.25 days.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (IPOF) estimates and forecasts

The 2022 estimates are for Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI earnings to increase by 161.90%.

IPOF Dividends

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on March 30.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI shares while 62.38% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 62.38%. There are 62.38% institutions holding the Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI stock share, with Fort Baker Capital Management LP the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 3.69% of the shares, roughly 4.24 million IPOF shares worth $42.85 million.

Highbridge Capital Management, LLC. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.31% or 3.81 million shares worth $38.47 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Income Fund and First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF. With 0.62 million shares estimated at $6.37 million under it, the former controlled 0.54% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF held about 0.44% of the shares, roughly 0.51 million shares worth around $5.14 million.