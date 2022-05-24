Signify Health Inc. (NYSE: SGFY) In 2022: Will It Be Worth Your Money?

In the last trading session, 1.08 million Signify Health Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $13.22 changed hands at -$0.01 or -0.08% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.02B. SGFY’s last price was a discount, traded about -141.38% off its 52-week high of $31.91. The share price had its 52-week low at $10.70, which suggests the last value was 19.06% up since then. When we look at Signify Health Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.99 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.53 million.

Analysts gave the Signify Health Inc. (SGFY) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.90. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended SGFY as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Signify Health Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.1.

Signify Health Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) trade information

Instantly SGFY was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 3.12%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 13.78 on Monday, 05/23/22 subtracted -0.08% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -7.03%, with the 5-day performance at 3.12% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Signify Health Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) is -12.33% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.92 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.43 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $22.20, meaning bulls need an upside of 40.45% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SGFY’s forecast low is $14.00 with $34.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -157.19% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -5.9% for it to hit the projected low.

Signify Health Inc. (SGFY) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Signify Health Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -6.11% over the past 6 months, a 700.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 0.60%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 24.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 10 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $249.38 million. 10 analysts are of the opinion that Signify Health Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $252.41 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $183.11 million and $184.42 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 36.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 36.90%.

The 2022 estimates are for Signify Health Inc. earnings to increase by 276.10%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 44.20% per year.

SGFY Dividends

Signify Health Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 22 and March 28.

Signify Health Inc. (NYSE:SGFY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.68% of Signify Health Inc. shares while 86.03% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 90.26%. There are 86.03% institutions holding the Signify Health Inc. stock share, with New Mountain Vantage Advisers, L.L.C. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 79.18% of the shares, roughly 139.61 million SGFY shares worth $1.99 billion.

ARK Investment Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 11.91% or 20.99 million shares worth $381.01 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2022 were ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. With 11.52 million shares estimated at $161.89 million under it, the former controlled 6.54% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF held about 4.91% of the shares, roughly 8.65 million shares worth around $121.56 million.