Safe Bulkers Inc. (NYSE: SB) Surprises Bears, Looks Strong In The Long Term

In the latest trading session, 0.76 million Safe Bulkers Inc. (NYSE:SB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.70. With the company’s most recent per share price at $4.64 changed hands at -$0.01 or -0.22% at last look, the market valuation stands at $555.21M. SB’s current price is a discount, trading about -17.24% off its 52-week high of $5.44. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.98, which suggests the last value was 35.78% up since then. When we look at Safe Bulkers Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.36 million.

Analysts gave the Safe Bulkers Inc. (SB) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.40. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended SB as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Safe Bulkers Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.28.

Safe Bulkers Inc. (NYSE:SB) trade information

Instantly SB was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 11.51%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 4.70 on Monday, 05/23/22 subtracted -0.22% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 23.34%, with the 5-day performance at 11.51% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Safe Bulkers Inc. (NYSE:SB) is 8.64% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.80, meaning bulls need an upside of 20.0% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, SB’s forecast low is $3.50 with $7.50 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -61.64% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 24.57% for it to hit the projected low.

Safe Bulkers Inc. (SB) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Safe Bulkers Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 35.17% over the past 6 months, a 3.17% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 20.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Safe Bulkers Inc. will rise 100.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -12.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 2.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $73.65 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Safe Bulkers Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022 will be $80.3 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $57.23 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 28.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 30.20%. The 2022 estimates are for Safe Bulkers Inc. earnings to increase by 683.10%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 14.00% per year.

SB Dividends

Safe Bulkers Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 14 and February 18. The 4.30% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.20. It is important to note, however, that the 4.30% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Safe Bulkers Inc. (NYSE:SB)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 39.77% of Safe Bulkers Inc. shares while 26.86% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 44.60%. There are 26.86% institutions holding the Safe Bulkers Inc. stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 3.01% of the shares, roughly 3.66 million SB shares worth $13.82 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.68% or 3.26 million shares worth $15.5 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2022 were iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Goldman Sachs Small Cap Value Insights Fund. With 1.45 million shares estimated at $5.06 million under it, the former controlled 1.19% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Goldman Sachs Small Cap Value Insights Fund held about 0.76% of the shares, roughly 0.92 million shares worth around $3.22 million.