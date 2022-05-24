Risk Capital Investors Should Consider Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: ARCC).

In the latest trading session, 0.98 million Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $18.17 changed hands at -$0.14 or -0.79% at last look, the market valuation stands at $8.44B. ARCC’s current price is a discount, trading about -26.42% off its 52-week high of $22.97. The share price had its 52-week low at $17.79, which suggests the last value was 2.09% up since then. When we look at Ares Capital Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.19 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.95 million.

Analysts gave the Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended ARCC as a Hold, 13 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Ares Capital Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.45.

Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) trade information

Instantly ARCC was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -5.67%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 19.52 on Monday, 05/23/22 subtracted -0.79% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -13.46%, with the 5-day performance at -5.67% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) is -16.05% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 15.24 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.27 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $22.57, meaning bulls need an upside of 19.49% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, ARCC’s forecast low is $21.00 with $24.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -32.09% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -15.58% for it to hit the projected low.

Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Ares Capital Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -11.11% over the past 6 months, a 7.23% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 6.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Ares Capital Corporation will fall -15.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -4.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -29.50% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 9 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $467.09 million. 9 analysts are of the opinion that Ares Capital Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $476.76 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $459 million and $442 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 1.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 7.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 4.42%. The 2022 estimates are for Ares Capital Corporation earnings to decrease by -10.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -0.90% per year.

ARCC Dividends

Ares Capital Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 26 and May 02. The 9.18% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.68. It is important to note, however, that the 9.18% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.21% of Ares Capital Corporation shares while 30.96% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 31.33%. There are 30.96% institutions holding the Ares Capital Corporation stock share, with Morgan Stanley the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 2.18% of the shares, roughly 10.75 million ARCC shares worth $227.81 million.

Royal Bank of Canada holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.09% or 10.28 million shares worth $217.84 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2022 were VanEck ETF Trust -VanEck BDC Income ETF and Payden Equity Income Fd. With 4.97 million shares estimated at $108.47 million under it, the former controlled 1.01% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Payden Equity Income Fd held about 0.18% of the shares, roughly 0.87 million shares worth around $19.15 million.