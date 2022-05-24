Rattler Midstream LP (RTLR) Will Continue To Grow In 2022.

In the latest trading session, 0.62 million Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $14.98 changed hands at -$0.21 or -1.38% at last look, the market valuation stands at $579.50M. RTLR’s current price is a discount, trading about -2.0% off its 52-week high of $15.28. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.51, which suggests the last value was 36.52% up since then. When we look at Rattler Midstream LP’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.33 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 646.49K.

Analysts gave the Rattler Midstream LP (RTLR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended RTLR as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Rattler Midstream LP’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.28.

Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) trade information

Instantly RTLR was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 3.54%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 15.30 on Monday, 05/23/22 subtracted -1.38% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 33.48%, with the 5-day performance at 3.54% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) is 8.50% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.85 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.98 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $15.86, meaning bulls need an upside of 5.55% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, RTLR’s forecast low is $14.00 with $20.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -33.51% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 6.54% for it to hit the projected low.

Rattler Midstream LP (RTLR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Rattler Midstream LP share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 42.10% over the past 6 months, a 19.28% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 13.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Rattler Midstream LP will rise 33.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -73.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 7.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $106.14 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Rattler Midstream LP’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $107.4 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $101.13 million and $96.57 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 5.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 11.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 92.50%. The 2022 estimates are for Rattler Midstream LP earnings to increase by 16.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 34.67% per year.

RTLR Dividends

Rattler Midstream LP is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 22 and February 28. The 7.90% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.20. It is important to note, however, that the 7.90% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.46% of Rattler Midstream LP shares while 84.00% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 87.02%. There are 84.00% institutions holding the Rattler Midstream LP stock share, with Cardinal Capital Management LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 8.39% of the shares, roughly 3.2 million RTLR shares worth $36.41 million.

ClearBridge Investments, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.09% or 3.09 million shares worth $35.12 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2022 were Income Fund of America Inc and Delaware Ivy Mid Cap Income Opportunities Fund. With 2.86 million shares estimated at $37.18 million under it, the former controlled 7.50% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Delaware Ivy Mid Cap Income Opportunities Fund held about 5.28% of the shares, roughly 2.01 million shares worth around $22.91 million.