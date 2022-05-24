Pure Storage Inc. (NYSE: PSTG): Growth Outlook And Performance Review

In the latest trading session, 1.21 million Pure Storage Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.53. With the company’s most recent per share price at $22.24 changed hands at -$1.3 or -5.53% at last look, the market valuation stands at $7.55B. PSTG’s current price is a discount, trading about -65.06% off its 52-week high of $36.71. The share price had its 52-week low at $17.40, which suggests the last value was 21.76% up since then. When we look at Pure Storage Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 4.01 million.

Analysts gave the Pure Storage Inc. (PSTG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.90. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 20 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended PSTG as a Hold, 14 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Pure Storage Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.04.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

Pure Storage Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) trade information

Instantly PSTG was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -9.53%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 26.32 on Monday, 05/23/22 subtracted -5.53% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -27.68%, with the 5-day performance at -9.53% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Pure Storage Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) is -20.71% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $38.06, meaning bulls need an upside of 41.57% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, PSTG’s forecast low is $27.00 with $48.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -115.83% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -21.4% for it to hit the projected low.

Pure Storage Inc. (PSTG) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Pure Storage Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -14.99% over the past 6 months, a 13.89% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 2.00%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 19.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 18 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $522.88 million. 17 analysts are of the opinion that Pure Storage Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jul 2022 will be $609.33 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 15.10%. The 2022 estimates are for Pure Storage Inc. earnings to increase by 52.40%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 65.14% per year.

PSTG Dividends

Pure Storage Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 22 and February 28.

Pure Storage Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.03% of Pure Storage Inc. shares while 82.54% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 87.84%. There are 82.54% institutions holding the Pure Storage Inc. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 10.12% of the shares, roughly 30.19 million PSTG shares worth $982.72 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.11% or 27.17 million shares worth $884.23 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Price (T.Rowe) Science & Technology Fund and Fidelity Growth Company Fund. With 12.45 million shares estimated at $405.1 million under it, the former controlled 4.17% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Growth Company Fund held about 3.70% of the shares, roughly 11.04 million shares worth around $286.33 million.