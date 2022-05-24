Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: PSEC): Performance Review And Growth Outlook

In the latest trading session, 0.66 million Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $7.29 changed hands at -$0.18 or -2.40% at last look, the market valuation stands at $2.91B. PSEC’s current price is a discount, trading about -26.89% off its 52-week high of $9.25. The share price had its 52-week low at $7.29, which suggests the last value was 0.0% down since then. When we look at Prospect Capital Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.28 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.72 million.

Analysts gave the Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Underweight, calculated at a mean rating of 3.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended PSEC as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Prospect Capital Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) trade information

Instantly PSEC was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -3.36%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 7.86 on Monday, 05/23/22 subtracted -2.40% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -11.18%, with the 5-day performance at -3.36% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) is -8.79% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.47 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.54 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.50, meaning bulls need a downside of -12.15% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, PSEC’s forecast low is $6.50 with $6.50 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a 10.84% surge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 10.84% for it to hit the projected low.

Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Prospect Capital Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -16.72% over the past 6 months, a 9.59% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -3.90%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 15.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $170.87 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Prospect Capital Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022 will be $176.6 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 12.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -6.34%. The 2022 estimates are for Prospect Capital Corporation earnings to increase by 2.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 5.00% per year.

PSEC Dividends

Prospect Capital Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 22 and August 26. The 9.64% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.72. It is important to note, however, that the 9.64% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 27.61% of Prospect Capital Corporation shares while 8.10% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 11.18%. There are 8.10% institutions holding the Prospect Capital Corporation stock share, with Van Eck Associates Corporation the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 1.00% of the shares, roughly 3.93 million PSEC shares worth $32.57 million.

Legal & General Group PLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.55% or 2.15 million shares worth $17.84 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2022 were VanEck ETF Trust -VanEck BDC Income ETF and Bridge Builder Tr-Bridge Builder Small/Mid Cap Value Fd. With 3.29 million shares estimated at $26.49 million under it, the former controlled 0.84% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Bridge Builder Tr-Bridge Builder Small/Mid Cap Value Fd held about 0.08% of the shares, roughly 0.3 million shares worth around $2.49 million.