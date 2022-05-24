PowerSchool Holdings Inc. (NYSE: PWSC) Is The Most Intriguing Stock Today.

In the last trading session, 1.02 million PowerSchool Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $12.31 changed hands at -$0.74 or -5.67% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.41B. PWSC’s last price was a discount, traded about -196.99% off its 52-week high of $36.56. The share price had its 52-week low at $11.95, which suggests the last value was 2.92% up since then. When we look at PowerSchool Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 441.92K.

Analysts gave the PowerSchool Holdings Inc. (PWSC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended PWSC as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. PowerSchool Holdings Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.19.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

PowerSchool Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) trade information

Instantly PWSC was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -6.67%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 13.76 on Monday, 05/23/22 subtracted -5.67% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -25.26%, with the 5-day performance at -6.67% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, PowerSchool Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) is -14.51% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $20.05, meaning bulls need an upside of 38.6% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, PWSC’s forecast low is $15.50 with $28.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -127.46% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -25.91% for it to hit the projected low.

PowerSchool Holdings Inc. (PWSC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the PowerSchool Holdings Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -44.72% over the past 6 months, a 20.63% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 6.80%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 12.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 12 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $155.22 million. 12 analysts are of the opinion that PowerSchool Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $161.91 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $144.34 million and $148.95 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 7.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 8.70%.

The 2022 estimates are for PowerSchool Holdings Inc. earnings to increase by 11.40%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 32.10% per year.

PWSC Dividends

PowerSchool Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 10.

PowerSchool Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PWSC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.63% of PowerSchool Holdings Inc. shares while 80.38% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 81.71%. There are 80.38% institutions holding the PowerSchool Holdings Inc. stock share, with Vista Equity Partners Management, Llc the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 38.01% of the shares, roughly 75.41 million PWSC shares worth $1.24 billion.

Select Equity Group, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.22% or 14.33 million shares worth $236.08 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Smallcap World Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 2.37 million shares estimated at $39.07 million under it, the former controlled 1.20% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 0.64% of the shares, roughly 1.26 million shares worth around $20.65 million.