Performance & Trends Of Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ: HYZN) Stock

In the last trading session, 1.04 million Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $4.29 changed hands at -$0.01 or -0.23% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.08B. HYZN’s last price was a discount, traded about -165.03% off its 52-week high of $11.37. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.85, which suggests the last value was 33.57% up since then. When we look at Hyzon Motors Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.07 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.05 million.

Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN) trade information

Instantly HYZN was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 16.58%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 4.50 on Monday, 05/23/22 subtracted -0.23% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -33.90%, with the 5-day performance at 16.58% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN) is -0.92% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 14.39 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.04 days.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.88, meaning bulls need an upside of 45.56% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, HYZN’s forecast low is $6.00 with $12.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -179.72% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -39.86% for it to hit the projected low.

Hyzon Motors Inc. (HYZN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Hyzon Motors Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -47.62% over the past 6 months, a -414.29% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 4.60%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 955.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $356k. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Hyzon Motors Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022 will be $4.35 million.

The 2022 estimates are for Hyzon Motors Inc. earnings to increase by 91.50%.

HYZN Dividends

Hyzon Motors Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 12.

Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 64.88% of Hyzon Motors Inc. shares while 16.20% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 46.12%. There are 16.20% institutions holding the Hyzon Motors Inc. stock share, with Public Investment Fund the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 3.24% of the shares, roughly 8.03 million HYZN shares worth $52.14 million.

Legal & General Group PLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.46% or 3.63 million shares worth $23.55 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2022 were Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 2.95 million shares estimated at $14.97 million under it, the former controlled 1.19% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.49% of the shares, roughly 1.21 million shares worth around $7.87 million.