Performance Report And Forecasts For Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE: TDOC)

In the last trading session, 4.61 million Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.80. With the company’s per share price at $32.99 changed hands at $0.25 or 0.76% during last session, the market valuation stood at $5.35B. TDOC’s last price was a discount, traded about -428.4% off its 52-week high of $174.32. The share price had its 52-week low at $27.38, which suggests the last value was 17.01% up since then. When we look at Teladoc Health Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 8.9 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.00 million.

Analysts gave the Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 29 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 20 recommended TDOC as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Teladoc Health Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.64.

Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) trade information

Instantly TDOC was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 3.97%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 33.99 on Monday, 05/23/22 added 0.76% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -64.07%, with the 5-day performance at 3.97% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) is -43.36% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 27.8 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.31 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $51.21, meaning bulls need an upside of 35.58% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, TDOC’s forecast low is $30.00 with $141.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -327.4% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 9.06% for it to hit the projected low.

Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Teladoc Health Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -71.80% over the past 6 months, a -3,146.62% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 1.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Teladoc Health Inc. will rise 25.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -3.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 19.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 22 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $586.81 million. 21 analysts are of the opinion that Teladoc Health Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $618.38 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -9.30%. The 2022 estimates are for Teladoc Health Inc. earnings to increase by 49.00%.

TDOC Dividends

Teladoc Health Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 26 and May 02.

Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.37% of Teladoc Health Inc. shares while 84.13% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 85.30%. There are 84.13% institutions holding the Teladoc Health Inc. stock share, with ARK Investment Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 12.08% of the shares, roughly 19.47 million TDOC shares worth $1.4 billion.

ARK Investment Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 12.08% or 19.47 million shares worth $1.4 billion as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2022 were ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. With 11.48 million shares estimated at $871.77 million under it, the former controlled 7.13% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF held about 2.60% of the shares, roughly 4.19 million shares worth around $318.13 million.