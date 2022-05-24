Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE: NTR) Prices Could Soar To Much Higher Levels In Coming Months

In the latest trading session, 0.73 million Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.79. With the company’s most recent per share price at $98.41 changed hands at -$3.07 or -3.03% at last look, the market valuation stands at $74.88B. NTR’s current price is a discount, trading about -19.14% off its 52-week high of $117.25. The share price had its 52-week low at $57.08, which suggests the last value was 42.0% up since then. When we look at Nutrien Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.93 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.40 million.

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) trade information

Instantly NTR was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 0.12%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 104.65 on Monday, 05/23/22 subtracted -3.03% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 34.95%, with the 5-day performance at 0.12% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) is -2.24% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.31 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.19 days.

Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Nutrien Ltd. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 49.50% over the past 6 months, a 161.96% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -24.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Nutrien Ltd. will rise 185.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 239.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 49.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $14.95 billion. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Nutrien Ltd.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $8.98 billion. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 54.70%.

The 2022 estimates are for Nutrien Ltd. earnings to increase by 585.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 33.00% per year.

NTR Dividends

Nutrien Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 02 and May 06. The 2.44% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 2.48. It is important to note, however, that the 2.44% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.10% of Nutrien Ltd. shares while 67.89% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 67.95%. There are 67.89% institutions holding the Nutrien Ltd. stock share, with Royal Bank of Canada the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 5.60% of the shares, roughly 30.93 million NTR shares worth $2.33 billion.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.57% or 19.75 million shares worth $1.49 billion as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. With 11.11 million shares estimated at $835.17 million under it, the former controlled 2.01% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held about 1.34% of the shares, roughly 7.42 million shares worth around $517.93 million.