NIKE Inc. (NYSE: NKE) Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the latest trading session, 1.65 million NIKE Inc. (NYSE:NKE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.00. With the company’s most recent per share price at $105.64 changed hands at -$2.99 or -2.75% at last look, the market valuation stands at $168.49B. NKE’s current price is a discount, trading about -69.54% off its 52-week high of $179.10. The share price had its 52-week low at $105.00, which suggests the last value was 0.61% up since then. When we look at NIKE Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 7.64 million.

Instantly NKE was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -3.53%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 113.36 on Monday, 05/23/22 subtracted -2.75% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -34.82%, with the 5-day performance at -3.53% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, NIKE Inc. (NYSE:NKE) is -15.84% down.

NIKE Inc. (NKE) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the NIKE Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -37.88% over the past 6 months, a 4.21% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 11.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for NIKE Inc. will fall -6.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 10.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 5.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 23 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $12.34 billion. 19 analysts are of the opinion that NIKE Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Aug 2022 will be $13.16 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $12.34 billion. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -0.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 10.50%. The 2022 estimates are for NIKE Inc. earnings to increase by 123.10%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 15.34% per year.

NKE Dividends

NIKE Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 16 and March 21. The 1.12% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.22. It is important to note, however, that the 1.12% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 0.96 per year.

NIKE Inc. (NYSE:NKE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.23% of NIKE Inc. shares while 84.07% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 85.12%. There are 84.07% institutions holding the NIKE Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 8.38% of the shares, roughly 106.36 million NKE shares worth $17.73 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.13% or 90.52 million shares worth $12.18 billion as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. With 36.31 million shares estimated at $6.05 billion under it, the former controlled 2.86% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held about 2.13% of the shares, roughly 27.06 million shares worth around $4.51 billion.