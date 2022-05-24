McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE: MUX) Is Becoming An Interest-Losing Stock With A -0.45% Decline

In the latest trading session, 0.55 million McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE:MUX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.28. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.53 which suggests the recent value is0.0 or -0.45% at last look, the market valuation stands at $259.84M. MUX’s current price is a discount, trading about -222.64% off its 52-week high of $1.71. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.46, which suggests the last value was 13.21% up since then. When we look at McEwen Mining Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.35 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.59 million.

McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE:MUX) trade information

Instantly MUX was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 3.50%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 0.5395 on Monday, 05/23/22 subtracted -0.45% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -40.21%, with the 5-day performance at 3.50% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE:MUX) is -29.33% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.27 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.08 days.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.38, meaning bulls need an upside of 61.59% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, MUX’s forecast low is $1.00 with $1.75 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -230.19% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -88.68% for it to hit the projected low.

McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the McEwen Mining Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -51.82% over the past 6 months, a -8.33% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 16.90%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 2.10% up from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -30.50%. The 2022 estimates are for McEwen Mining Inc. earnings to increase by 67.00%.

MUX Dividends

McEwen Mining Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between October 27 and November 01.

McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE:MUX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 17.61% of McEwen Mining Inc. shares while 26.09% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 31.67%. There are 26.09% institutions holding the McEwen Mining Inc. stock share, with Van Eck Associates Corporation the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 4.74% of the shares, roughly 22.46 million MUX shares worth $18.91 million.

State Street Corporation holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.17% or 10.28 million shares worth $9.11 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2022 were VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Metals & Mining ETF. With 18.54 million shares estimated at $14.69 million under it, the former controlled 3.91% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Metals & Mining ETF held about 1.93% of the shares, roughly 9.13 million shares worth around $7.78 million.