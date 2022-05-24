Mattel Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) Stock: More Upside Ahead?

In the latest trading session, 1.29 million Mattel Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.26. With the company’s most recent per share price at $21.76 changed hands at -$1.3 or -5.64% at last look, the market valuation stands at $8.17B. MAT’s current price is a discount, trading about -24.03% off its 52-week high of $26.99. The share price had its 52-week low at $17.94, which suggests the last value was 17.56% up since then. When we look at Mattel Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.92 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.10 million.

Mattel Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) trade information

Instantly MAT was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -10.27%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 25.91 on Monday, 05/23/22 subtracted -5.64% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 6.96%, with the 5-day performance at -10.27% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Mattel Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) is 1.23% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 21.14 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.36 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $32.69, meaning bulls need an upside of 33.44% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, MAT’s forecast low is $26.00 with $45.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -106.8% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -19.49% for it to hit the projected low.

Mattel Inc. (MAT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Mattel Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 1.81% over the past 6 months, a 13.85% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 1.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Mattel Inc. will rise 100.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -2.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 8.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 11 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.1 billion. 10 analysts are of the opinion that Mattel Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $1.89 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.03 billion and $1.76 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 6.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 7.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 22.70%. The 2022 estimates are for Mattel Inc. earnings to increase by 614.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 10.00% per year.

MAT Dividends

Mattel Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 20 and April 25.

Mattel Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.50% of Mattel Inc. shares while 101.50% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 102.01%. There are 101.50% institutions holding the Mattel Inc. stock share, with Primecap Management Company the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 12.83% of the shares, roughly 45.24 million MAT shares worth $1.0 billion.

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 11.77% or 41.49 million shares worth $894.43 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Vanguard/Primecap Fund and Growth Fund Of America Inc. With 27.39 million shares estimated at $590.6 million under it, the former controlled 7.77% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Growth Fund Of America Inc held about 5.97% of the shares, roughly 21.04 million shares worth around $525.62 million.