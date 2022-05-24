Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ: LULU) Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the latest trading session, 0.5 million Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.38. With the company’s most recent per share price at $256.61 changed hands at -$16.23 or -5.95% at last look, the market valuation stands at $33.16B. LULU’s current price is a discount, trading about -89.33% off its 52-week high of $485.83. The share price had its 52-week low at $263.20, which suggests the last value was -2.57% down since then. When we look at Lululemon Athletica Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.54 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.56 million.

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) trade information

Instantly LULU was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -10.29%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 296.01 on Monday, 05/23/22 subtracted -5.95% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -30.30%, with the 5-day performance at -10.29% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) is -24.97% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.96 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.58 days.

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Lululemon Athletica Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -42.32% over the past 6 months, a 19.90% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 7.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Lululemon Athletica Inc. will rise 23.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 7.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 20.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 21 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.53 billion. 21 analysts are of the opinion that Lululemon Athletica Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jul 2022 will be $1.71 billion.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 27.60%. The 2022 estimates are for Lululemon Athletica Inc. earnings to increase by 66.30%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 23.20% per year.

LULU Dividends

Lululemon Athletica Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on June 02.

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.39% of Lululemon Athletica Inc. shares while 88.45% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 92.51%. There are 88.45% institutions holding the Lululemon Athletica Inc. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 15.16% of the shares, roughly 18.62 million LULU shares worth $6.8 billion.

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.27% or 8.93 million shares worth $3.26 billion as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2022 were Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 5.53 million shares estimated at $1.77 billion under it, the former controlled 4.50% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.74% of the shares, roughly 3.36 million shares worth around $1.32 billion.