Let’s Talk About Smart for Life Inc. (NASDAQ: SMFL)’s Outlook

In the latest trading session, 0.76 million Smart for Life Inc. (NASDAQ:SMFL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.42 changed hands at -$0.05 or -11.58% during last session. SMFL’s current price is a discount, trading about -673.81% off its 52-week high of $3.25. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.46, which suggests the last value was -9.52% down since then. When we look at Smart for Life Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 3.42 million.

Smart for Life Inc. (NASDAQ:SMFL) trade information

Instantly SMFL was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -13.64%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.6000 on Monday, 05/23/22 subtracted -11.58% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -82.28%, with the 5-day performance at -13.64% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Smart for Life Inc. (NASDAQ:SMFL) is -49.46% down.

SMFL Dividends

Smart for Life Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in June.

Smart for Life Inc. (NASDAQ:SMFL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 40.25% of Smart for Life Inc. shares while 0.04% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.07%. There are 0.04% institutions holding the Smart for Life Inc. stock share, with Citigroup Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 0.01% of the shares, roughly 1650.0 SMFL shares worth $1848.0.