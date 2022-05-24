Let’s Jump Into The Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE: CZOO) Stock Forecast

In the last trading session, 1.78 million Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $1.53 changed hands at $0.09 or 6.25% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.23B. CZOO’s last price was a discount, traded about -562.09% off its 52-week high of $10.13. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.05, which suggests the last value was 31.37% up since then. When we look at Cazoo Group Ltd’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 2.05 million.

Analysts gave the Cazoo Group Ltd (CZOO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended CZOO as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Cazoo Group Ltd’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$13.02.

Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO) trade information

Instantly CZOO was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 11.68%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.5950 on Monday, 05/23/22 added 6.25% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -74.63%, with the 5-day performance at 11.68% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO) is -29.82% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.04, meaning bulls need an upside of 49.67% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CZOO’s forecast low is $2.59 with $3.50 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -128.76% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -69.28% for it to hit the projected low.

Cazoo Group Ltd (CZOO) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 189.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $368.34 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Cazoo Group Ltd’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022 will be $495.69 million.

The 2022 estimates are for Cazoo Group Ltd earnings to decrease by -474.30%.

CZOO Dividends

Cazoo Group Ltd is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 03.

Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 19.50% of Cazoo Group Ltd shares while 39.43% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 48.98%. There are 39.43% institutions holding the Cazoo Group Ltd stock share, with D1 Capital Partners, LP the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 31.07% of the shares, roughly 36.83 million CZOO shares worth $101.64 million.

General Catalyst Group Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 29.04% or 34.43 million shares worth $95.02 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2022 were Fidelity Contrafund Inc and Capital World Growth and Income Fund. With 7.24 million shares estimated at $25.57 million under it, the former controlled 6.11% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Capital World Growth and Income Fund held about 5.30% of the shares, roughly 6.28 million shares worth around $22.16 million.