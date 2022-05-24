Let’s Dive Into The BIMI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: BIMI) Stock Forecast.

In the latest trading session, 28.75 million BIMI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.39. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.81 which suggests the recent value is0.2 or 33.88% at last look, the market valuation stands at $6.36M. BIMI’s current price is a discount, trading about -1548.15% off its 52-week high of $13.35. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.56, which suggests the last value was 30.86% up since then. When we look at BIMI International Medical Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 62420.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 177.11K.

Analysts gave the BIMI International Medical Inc. (BIMI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended BIMI as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. BIMI International Medical Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

BIMI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI) trade information

Instantly BIMI is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -2.86%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 1.0300 on Monday, 05/23/22 added 33.88% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -76.27%, with the 5-day performance at -2.86% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, BIMI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI) is -41.83% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.38 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.41 days.

BIMI Dividends

BIMI International Medical Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 20.

BIMI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 21.04% of BIMI International Medical Inc. shares while 2.84% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 3.60%. There are 2.84% institutions holding the BIMI International Medical Inc. stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 0.16% of the shares, roughly 0.17 million BIMI shares worth $0.23 million.

Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.07% or 72762.0 shares worth $0.1 million as of Mar 30, 2022.