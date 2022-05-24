Latham Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SWIM) Is Rated A Buy By Analysts.

In the last trading session, 1.31 million Latham Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $9.41 changed hands at -$0.37 or -3.78% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.18B. SWIM’s last price was a discount, traded about -246.23% off its 52-week high of $32.58. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.41, which suggests the last value was 0.0% down since then. When we look at Latham Group Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.83 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 798.09K.

Latham Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) trade information

Instantly SWIM was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -7.75%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 11.04 on Monday, 05/23/22 subtracted -3.78% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -62.41%, with the 5-day performance at -7.75% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Latham Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) is -21.65% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.14 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.42 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $18.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 47.72% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SWIM’s forecast low is $13.00 with $24.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -155.05% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -38.15% for it to hit the projected low.

Latham Group Inc. (SWIM) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Latham Group Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -58.14% over the past 6 months, a 607.69% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 6.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Latham Group Inc. will rise 27.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 27.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 38.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $181.68 million. 7 analysts are of the opinion that Latham Group Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022 will be $228.59 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $148.75 million and $180.89 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 22.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 26.40%.

The 2022 estimates are for Latham Group Inc. earnings to decrease by -524.60%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 43.40% per year.

SWIM Dividends

Latham Group Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 10.

Latham Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 9.27% of Latham Group Inc. shares while 88.25% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 97.27%. There are 88.25% institutions holding the Latham Group Inc. stock share, with Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 6.32% of the shares, roughly 7.55 million SWIM shares worth $189.08 million.

Fred Alger Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.02% or 3.61 million shares worth $90.47 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2022 were AB Discovery Growth Fund and Alger Weatherbie Specialized Growth Fund. With 2.45 million shares estimated at $40.84 million under it, the former controlled 2.05% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Alger Weatherbie Specialized Growth Fund held about 2.03% of the shares, roughly 2.43 million shares worth around $40.47 million.