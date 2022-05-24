Is Senseonics Holdings Inc.’s (AMEX: SENS) Stock Due For A Strong Run?

In the last trading session, 3.41 million Senseonics Holdings Inc. (AMEX:SENS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.89. With the company’s per share price at $1.16 changed hands at $0.06 or 5.45% during last session, the market valuation stood at $566.72M. SENS’s last price was a discount, traded about -294.83% off its 52-week high of $4.58. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.77, which suggests the last value was 33.62% up since then. When we look at Senseonics Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.41 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.61 million.

Analysts gave the Senseonics Holdings Inc. (SENS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended SENS as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Senseonics Holdings Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.04.

Senseonics Holdings Inc. (AMEX:SENS) trade information

Instantly SENS was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 5.45%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.2100 on Monday, 05/23/22 added 5.45% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -56.55%, with the 5-day performance at 5.45% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Senseonics Holdings Inc. (AMEX:SENS) is -25.16% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 77.2 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 18.14 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.10, meaning bulls need an upside of 62.58% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SENS’s forecast low is $0.80 with $6.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -417.24% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 31.03% for it to hit the projected low.

Senseonics Holdings Inc. (SENS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Senseonics Holdings Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -66.67% over the past 6 months, a 109.72% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 0.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Senseonics Holdings Inc. will rise 90.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -150.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 19.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3.24 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Senseonics Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $4.5 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 27.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -7.80%. The 2022 estimates are for Senseonics Holdings Inc. earnings to increase by 6.80%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 32.10% per year.

SENS Dividends

Senseonics Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 02 and March 07.

Senseonics Holdings Inc. (AMEX:SENS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 7.83% of Senseonics Holdings Inc. shares while 29.70% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 32.23%. There are 29.70% institutions holding the Senseonics Holdings Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 6.44% of the shares, roughly 29.84 million SENS shares worth $58.79 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.34% or 20.12 million shares worth $53.73 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 11.4 million shares estimated at $30.45 million under it, the former controlled 2.46% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 2.13% of the shares, roughly 9.89 million shares worth around $26.5 million.