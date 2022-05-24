Is Peloton Interactive Inc. (NASDAQ: PTON) Stock Set To Rise More?

In the last trading session, 9.65 million Peloton Interactive Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $13.62 changed hands at -$0.89 or -6.13% during last session, the market valuation stood at $4.66B. PTON’s last price was a discount, traded about -852.28% off its 52-week high of $129.70. The share price had its 52-week low at $11.25, which suggests the last value was 17.4% up since then. When we look at Peloton Interactive Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 12.11 million.

Analysts gave the Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.30. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 33 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 3 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 15 recommended PTON as a Hold, 13 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Peloton Interactive Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.54.

Peloton Interactive Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) trade information

Instantly PTON was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -12.02%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 16.22 on Monday, 05/23/22 subtracted -6.13% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -61.91%, with the 5-day performance at -12.02% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Peloton Interactive Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) is -33.20% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $22.15, meaning bulls need an upside of 38.51% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, PTON’s forecast low is $10.00 with $35.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -156.98% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 26.58% for it to hit the projected low.

Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Peloton Interactive Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -71.11% over the past 6 months, a -770.31% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 4.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Peloton Interactive Inc. will rise 23.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 67.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -9.60% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 27 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $734.14 million. 20 analysts are of the opinion that Peloton Interactive Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $810.69 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $936.9 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -21.60%.

The 2022 estimates are for Peloton Interactive Inc. earnings to decrease by -98.50%.

PTON Dividends

Peloton Interactive Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 02 and February 07.

Peloton Interactive Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.56% of Peloton Interactive Inc. shares while 90.71% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 92.15%. There are 90.71% institutions holding the Peloton Interactive Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 82.78% of the shares, roughly 24.92 million PTON shares worth $891.04 million.

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 57.10% or 17.19 million shares worth $614.63 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. With 8.05 million shares estimated at $287.82 million under it, the former controlled 26.74% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund held about 21.27% of the shares, roughly 6.4 million shares worth around $229.0 million.