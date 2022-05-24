Is Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ: HST) Stock An Instant Disaster Or An Incredible Opportunity?

In the latest trading session, 1.45 million Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) shares changed hands as the companyâ€™s beta touched 1.15. With the companyâ€™s most recent per share price at $18.02 changed hands at -$0.71 or -3.79% at last look, the market valuation stands at $13.99B. HSTâ€™s current price is a discount, trading about -20.03% off its 52-week high of $21.63. The share price had its 52-week low at $14.67, which suggests the last value was 18.59% up since then. When we look at Host Hotels & Resorts Inc.â€™s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 9.12 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.03 million.

Analysts gave the Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (HST) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 22 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 4 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 7 recommended HST as a Hold, 9 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Host Hotels & Resorts Inc.â€™s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.25.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor â€” Warren Buffett â€” has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor â€” Warren Buffett â€” has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) trade information

Instantly HST was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -7.19%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 20.94 on Monday, 05/23/22 subtracted -3.79% to the stockâ€™s daily price. The companyâ€™s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 7.71%, with the 5-day performance at -7.19% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) is -8.90% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 29.52 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.47 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $22.11, meaning bulls need an upside of 18.5% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, HSTâ€™s forecast low is $19.00 with $27.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stockâ€™s price needs a -49.83% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -5.44% for it to hit the projected low.

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (HST) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the companyâ€™s share value shot 9.85% over the past 6 months, a 157.38% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 4.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. will rise 377.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 182.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 58.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 13 financial analysts project the companyâ€™s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.21 billion. 13 analysts are of the opinion that Host Hotels & Resorts Inc.â€™s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $1.11 billion. The companyâ€™s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $615.82 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 96.80%.

Looking at the companyâ€™s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -15.10%. The 2022 estimates are for Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. earnings to increase by 98.40%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 28.40% per year.

HST Dividends

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 01 and August 05. The 1.28% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.24. It is important to note, however, that the 1.28% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a companyâ€™s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)â€™s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.15% of Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. shares while 102.98% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 104.18%. There are 102.98% institutions holding the Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 16.49% of the shares, roughly 116.33 million HST shares worth $2.26 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.84% or 69.4 million shares worth $1.35 billion as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2022 were Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 34.07 million shares estimated at $590.8 million under it, the former controlled 4.83% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.88% of the shares, roughly 20.3 million shares worth around $352.94 million.