Investors Could Make -517.28% On Zovio Inc (NASDAQ: ZVO) Stock

In the latest trading session, 19.74 million Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.02. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.81 which suggests the recent value is0.08 or 10.70% at last look, the market valuation stands at $24.84M. ZVO’s current price is a discount, trading about -282.72% off its 52-week high of $3.10. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.66, which suggests the last value was 18.52% up since then. When we look at Zovio Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 139.30K.

Analysts gave the Zovio Inc (ZVO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended ZVO as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Zovio Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) trade information

Instantly ZVO is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 8.96%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.9679 on Monday, 05/23/22 added 10.70% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -42.52%, with the 5-day performance at 8.96% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) is -1.68% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 83.8% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, ZVO’s forecast low is $5.00 with $5.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -517.28% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -517.28% for it to hit the projected low.

Zovio Inc (ZVO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Zovio Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -54.37% over the past 6 months, a 42.55% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 17.60%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -11.40% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 0 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $61.63 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $76.1 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -19.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -12.20%. The 2022 estimates are for Zovio Inc earnings to increase by 16.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 20.00% per year.

ZVO Dividends

Zovio Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 22 and February 28.

Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.75% of Zovio Inc shares while 58.74% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 62.99%. There are 58.74% institutions holding the Zovio Inc stock share, with Nantahala Capital Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 8.75% of the shares, roughly 2.98 million ZVO shares worth $3.79 million.

Nantahala Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.74% or 2.98 million shares worth $3.79 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Royce Opportunity Fund and Royce Opportunity Fund. With 1.55 million shares estimated at $1.97 million under it, the former controlled 4.55% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Royce Opportunity Fund held about 4.54% of the shares, roughly 1.55 million shares worth around $1.97 million.