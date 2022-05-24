Investor Confidence Inclines As Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) Shares Gain $0.19

In the last trading session, 19.07 million Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.80. With the company’s per share price at $16.64 changed hands at $0.19 or 1.16% during last session, the market valuation stood at $9.69B. PLUG’s last price was a discount, traded about -179.45% off its 52-week high of $46.50. The share price had its 52-week low at $12.70, which suggests the last value was 23.68% up since then. When we look at Plug Power Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 30.42 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 22.35 million.

Analysts gave the Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 28 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 8 recommended PLUG as a Hold, 19 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Plug Power Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.14.

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) trade information

Instantly PLUG was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 14.76%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 17.20 on Monday, 05/23/22 added 1.16% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -41.06%, with the 5-day performance at 14.76% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) is -24.50% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 67.58 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.37 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $35.92, meaning bulls need an upside of 53.67% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, PLUG’s forecast low is $18.00 with $78.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -368.75% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -8.17% for it to hit the projected low.

Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Plug Power Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -62.65% over the past 6 months, a 20.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 14.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Plug Power Inc. will rise 22.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 42.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 81.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 17 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $192.28 million. 17 analysts are of the opinion that Plug Power Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $270.24 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $126.3 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 52.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -20.90%. The 2022 estimates are for Plug Power Inc. earnings to increase by 51.00%.

PLUG Dividends

Plug Power Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 23 and February 28.

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 10.38% of Plug Power Inc. shares while 55.34% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 61.76%. There are 55.34% institutions holding the Plug Power Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 8.73% of the shares, roughly 50.5 million PLUG shares worth $1.44 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.59% or 49.66 million shares worth $1.4 billion as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. With 16.39 million shares estimated at $462.59 million under it, the former controlled 2.83% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund held about 2.25% of the shares, roughly 13.03 million shares worth around $367.91 million.