International Game Technology PLC (NYSE: IGT) Is An Investment You Should Consider If You’re A Risk Taker.

In the last trading session, 1.92 million International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.94. With the company’s per share price at $20.63 changed hands at $0.03 or 0.15% during last session, the market valuation stood at $4.14B. IGT’s last price was a discount, traded about -59.72% off its 52-week high of $32.95. The share price had its 52-week low at $17.27, which suggests the last value was 16.29% up since then. When we look at International Game Technology PLC’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 2.16 million.

Analysts gave the International Game Technology PLC (IGT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended IGT as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. International Game Technology PLC’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.3.

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) trade information

Instantly IGT was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 1.23%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 22.00 on Monday, 05/23/22 added 0.15% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -28.64%, with the 5-day performance at 1.23% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) is -5.54% down.

International Game Technology PLC (IGT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the International Game Technology PLC share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -25.17% over the past 6 months, a 351.61% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 3.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for International Game Technology PLC will fall -37.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -74.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 1.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.03 billion. 7 analysts are of the opinion that International Game Technology PLC’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $1.01 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $926.7 million and $986.45 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 11.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 2.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -21.40%. The 2022 estimates are for International Game Technology PLC earnings to increase by 106.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 30.18% per year.

IGT Dividends

International Game Technology PLC is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 28 and March 04. The 3.88% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.80. It is important to note, however, that the 3.88% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 52.02% of International Game Technology PLC shares while 48.51% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 101.09%. There are 48.51% institutions holding the International Game Technology PLC stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 4.71% of the shares, roughly 9.64 million IGT shares worth $237.94 million.

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.63% or 7.43 million shares worth $183.45 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2022 were MFS Series Trust XIII-MFS New Discovery Value Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 2.4 million shares estimated at $73.4 million under it, the former controlled 1.17% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 1.12% of the shares, roughly 2.29 million shares worth around $61.24 million.