Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD) In 2022: Will It Be Worth Your Money?

In the latest trading session, 1.03 million Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.80. With the company’s most recent per share price at $219.37 which suggests the recent value is16.52 or 8.14% at last look, the market valuation stands at $13.78B. PODD’s current price is a discount, trading about -48.06% off its 52-week high of $324.81. The share price had its 52-week low at $181.00, which suggests the last value was 17.49% up since then. When we look at Insulet Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 571.80K.

Analysts gave the Insulet Corporation (PODD) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.90. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 18 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended PODD as a Hold, 10 felt it is a Buy and 2 rated the stock as Underweight. Insulet Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.23.

Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) trade information

Instantly PODD is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 3.02%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 222.58 on Monday, 05/23/22 added 8.14% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -23.76%, with the 5-day performance at 3.02% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) is -18.66% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $277.73, meaning bulls need an upside of 21.01% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, PODD’s forecast low is $230.00 with $345.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -57.27% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -4.85% for it to hit the projected low.

Insulet Corporation (PODD) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Insulet Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -32.61% over the past 6 months, a 445.83% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 9.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Insulet Corporation will rise 162.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 61.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 12.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 14 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $290.66 million. 14 analysts are of the opinion that Insulet Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $308.05 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 20.30%. The 2022 estimates are for Insulet Corporation earnings to increase by 137.60%.

PODD Dividends

Insulet Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 21 and February 25.

Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.43% of Insulet Corporation shares while 104.81% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 105.26%. There are 104.81% institutions holding the Insulet Corporation stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 14.87% of the shares, roughly 10.31 million PODD shares worth $2.74 billion.

Capital Research Global Investors holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 11.27% or 7.81 million shares worth $2.08 billion as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Smallcap World Fund and Amcap Fund. With 2.88 million shares estimated at $767.42 million under it, the former controlled 4.16% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Amcap Fund held about 3.79% of the shares, roughly 2.63 million shares worth around $696.32 million.