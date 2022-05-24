Inotiv Inc. (NASDAQ: NOTV) Investors To Make Big Returns Again

In the last trading session, 1.31 million Inotiv Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.06. With the company’s per share price at $13.14 changed hands at -$5.19 or -28.31% during last session, the market valuation stood at $336.52M. NOTV’s last price was a discount, traded about -361.64% off its 52-week high of $60.66. The share price had its 52-week low at $11.25, which suggests the last value was 14.38% up since then. When we look at Inotiv Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.42 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 266.08K.

Inotiv Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) trade information

Instantly NOTV was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -24.87%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 19.01 on Monday, 05/23/22 subtracted -28.31% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -68.77%, with the 5-day performance at -24.87% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Inotiv Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) is -39.45% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.06 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 10.08 days.

Inotiv Inc. (NOTV) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Inotiv Inc. will rise 193.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 282.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 425.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $127.47 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Inotiv Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $138.26 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 359.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 31.80%. The 2022 estimates are for Inotiv Inc. earnings to increase by 282.00%.

NOTV Dividends

Inotiv Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 07 and February 11.

Inotiv Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 30.94% of Inotiv Inc. shares while 55.44% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 80.28%. There are 55.44% institutions holding the Inotiv Inc. stock share, with P2 Capital Partners, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 11.58% of the shares, roughly 2.95 million NOTV shares worth $123.98 million.

Iszo Capital Management LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.01% or 1.28 million shares worth $53.66 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Janus Henderson Venture Fund. With 0.53 million shares estimated at $22.43 million under it, the former controlled 2.09% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Janus Henderson Venture Fund held about 1.92% of the shares, roughly 0.49 million shares worth around $20.59 million.