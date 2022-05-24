How Will Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KD)’s Current Price Volatility Affect Its Future Potential?

In the last trading session, 1.82 million Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $13.16 changed hands at -$0.66 or -4.78% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.98B. KD’s last price was a discount, traded about -295.14% off its 52-week high of $52.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.93, which suggests the last value was 24.54% up since then. When we look at Kyndryl Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.76 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.20 million.

Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KD) trade information

Instantly KD was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 8.05%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 14.35 on Monday, 05/23/22 subtracted -4.78% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -27.29%, with the 5-day performance at 8.05% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KD) is 11.34% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 10.94 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.46 days.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (KD) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $16.7 billion. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Kyndryl Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022 will be $4.24 billion.

The 2022 estimates are for Kyndryl Holdings Inc. earnings to decrease by -15.20%.

KD Dividends

Kyndryl Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in June.

Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 20.01% of Kyndryl Holdings Inc. shares while 45.23% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 56.54%. There are 45.23% institutions holding the Kyndryl Holdings Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 7.98% of the shares, roughly 17.93 million KD shares worth $324.51 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.73% or 15.12 million shares worth $198.36 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. With 5.1 million shares estimated at $92.32 million under it, the former controlled 2.27% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held about 2.21% of the shares, roughly 4.97 million shares worth around $83.84 million.