GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ: GFS): Performance Report And Growth Forecast

In the latest trading session, 0.92 million GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $53.32 changed hands at -$1.22 or -2.24% at last look, the market valuation stands at $28.60B. GFS’s current price is a discount, trading about -49.08% off its 52-week high of $79.49. The share price had its 52-week low at $43.59, which suggests the last value was 18.25% up since then. When we look at GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 2.46 million.

Analysts gave the GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (GFS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.90. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 17 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended GFS as a Hold, 11 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.38.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS) trade information

Instantly GFS was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 2.71%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 57.09 on Monday, 05/23/22 subtracted -2.24% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -16.05%, with the 5-day performance at 2.71% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS) is 7.49% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $71.03, meaning bulls need an upside of 24.93% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, GFS’s forecast low is $46.00 with $100.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -87.55% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 13.73% for it to hit the projected low.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (GFS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -12.19% over the past 6 months, a 4,700.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 20.50%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 20.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 11 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.96 billion. 11 analysts are of the opinion that GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $1.99 billion. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 17.20%.

The 2022 estimates are for GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. earnings to increase by 80.40%.

GFS Dividends

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 30.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. shares while 100.18% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 100.18%. There are 100.18% institutions holding the GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 3.21% of the shares, roughly 17.05 million GFS shares worth $1.11 billion.

Koch Industries, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.20% or 6.38 million shares worth $414.7 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2022 were Fidelity Select Portfolios – Semiconductors Portfolio and Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund. With 4.83 million shares estimated at $293.68 million under it, the former controlled 0.91% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund held about 0.82% of the shares, roughly 4.35 million shares worth around $264.48 million.