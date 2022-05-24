Genworth Financial Inc. Stock Forecast 2022: Genworth Financial Inc. Is Weak With -17.19% Downside

In the latest trading session, 0.74 million Genworth Financial Inc. (NYSE:GNW) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.81. With the company’s most recent per share price at $3.84 changed hands at -$0.1 or -2.65% at last look, the market valuation stands at $2.03B. GNW’s current price is a discount, trading about -20.05% off its 52-week high of $4.61. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.23, which suggests the last value was 15.89% up since then. When we look at Genworth Financial Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 3.99 million.

Genworth Financial Inc. (NYSE:GNW) trade information

Instantly GNW was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 0.00%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 4.13 on Monday, 05/23/22 subtracted -2.65% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -2.72%, with the 5-day performance at 0.00% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Genworth Financial Inc. (NYSE:GNW) is 2.87% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 14.67% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, GNW’s forecast low is $4.50 with $4.50 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -17.19% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -17.19% for it to hit the projected low.

Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Genworth Financial Inc. will fall -40.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -53.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 1.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.89 billion. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Genworth Financial Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $1.9 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.76 billion. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 7.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 40.40%. The 2022 estimates are for Genworth Financial Inc. earnings to increase by 26.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 5.00% per year.

GNW Dividends

Genworth Financial Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 27 and May 02.

Genworth Financial Inc. (NYSE:GNW)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.31% of Genworth Financial Inc. shares while 75.75% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 76.76%. There are 75.75% institutions holding the Genworth Financial Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 14.53% of the shares, roughly 74.17 million GNW shares worth $280.35 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.84% or 55.36 million shares worth $224.21 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2022 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 35.73 million shares estimated at $139.34 million under it, the former controlled 7.00% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.83% of the shares, roughly 14.44 million shares worth around $58.47 million.