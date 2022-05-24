Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the latest trading session, 1.63 million Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.75. With the company’s most recent per share price at $134.71 which suggests the recent value is0.94 or 0.70% at last look, the market valuation stands at $37.41B. EA’s current price is a discount, trading about -10.56% off its 52-week high of $148.93. The share price had its 52-week low at $109.24, which suggests the last value was 18.91% up since then. When we look at Electronic Arts Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.66 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.39 million.

Analysts gave the Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.90. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 30 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 6 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended EA as a Hold, 19 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Electronic Arts Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.33.

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) trade information

Instantly EA is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 5.01%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 137.73 on Monday, 05/23/22 added 0.70% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.42%, with the 5-day performance at 5.01% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) is 4.43% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.21 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.14 days.

Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Electronic Arts Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 1.04% over the past 6 months, a 8.98% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 1.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Electronic Arts Inc. will fall -58.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -5.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 6.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 21 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.28 billion. 21 analysts are of the opinion that Electronic Arts Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $1.88 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.28 billion. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 0.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -3.90%. The 2022 estimates are for Electronic Arts Inc. earnings to decrease by -72.20%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 13.01% per year.

EA Dividends

Electronic Arts Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on August 02. The 0.57% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.76. It is important to note, however, that the 0.57% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.52% of Electronic Arts Inc. shares while 92.48% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 92.97%. There are 92.48% institutions holding the Electronic Arts Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 8.26% of the shares, roughly 23.22 million EA shares worth $2.94 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.75% or 21.8 million shares worth $2.76 billion as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. With 8.04 million shares estimated at $1.06 billion under it, the former controlled 2.86% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held about 2.13% of the shares, roughly 5.99 million shares worth around $789.96 million.