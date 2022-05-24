Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE: EW) Stock Forecast For 2022: $140.00 Per Share On The Upside

In the latest trading session, 0.81 million Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.18. With the company’s most recent per share price at $93.89 changed hands at -$2.24 or -2.32% at last look, the market valuation stands at $59.80B. EW’s current price is a discount, trading about -40.3% off its 52-week high of $131.73. The share price had its 52-week low at $91.52, which suggests the last value was 2.52% up since then. When we look at Edwards Lifesciences Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 2.78 million.

Analysts gave the Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.90. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 25 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 7 recommended EW as a Hold, 16 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.64.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) trade information

Instantly EW was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 0.21%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 96.82 on Monday, 05/23/22 subtracted -2.32% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -25.80%, with the 5-day performance at 0.21% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) is -18.80% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $127.40, meaning bulls need an upside of 26.3% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, EW’s forecast low is $99.00 with $140.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -49.11% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -5.44% for it to hit the projected low.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Edwards Lifesciences Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -17.86% over the past 6 months, a 15.32% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 2.90%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 9.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 21 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.41 billion. 21 analysts are of the opinion that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $1.45 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.38 billion and $1.31 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 2.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 10.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 22.30%. The 2022 estimates are for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation earnings to increase by 82.80%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 12.98% per year.

EW Dividends

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 18 and April 22.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.79% of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation shares while 86.04% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 86.72%. There are 86.04% institutions holding the Edwards Lifesciences Corporation stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 9.17% of the shares, roughly 57.03 million EW shares worth $6.71 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.89% or 49.08 million shares worth $6.36 billion as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. With 17.74 million shares estimated at $2.3 billion under it, the former controlled 2.85% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held about 2.13% of the shares, roughly 13.22 million shares worth around $1.71 billion.