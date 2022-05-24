Dole plc (NYSE: DOLE) Prices Could Rise In The Coming Months

In the latest trading session, 0.92 million Dole plc (NYSE:DOLE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $9.99 changed hands at -$1.15 or -10.28% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.07B. DOLE’s current price is a discount, trading about -76.78% off its 52-week high of $17.66. The share price had its 52-week low at $10.64, which suggests the last value was -6.51% down since then. When we look at Dole plc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.36 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 587.26K.

Analysts gave the Dole plc (DOLE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.30. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended DOLE as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Dole plc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.35.

Dole plc (NYSE:DOLE) trade information

Instantly DOLE was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -1.33%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 11.36 on Monday, 05/23/22 subtracted -10.28% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -16.37%, with the 5-day performance at -1.33% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Dole plc (NYSE:DOLE) is -10.67% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.6 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.73 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $17.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 41.24% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, DOLE’s forecast low is $14.00 with $22.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -120.22% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -40.14% for it to hit the projected low.

Dole plc (DOLE) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Dole plc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -17.60% over the past 6 months, a -11.41% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 10.40%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 4.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.32 billion. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Dole plc’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022 will be $2.54 billion.

The 2022 estimates are for Dole plc earnings to decrease by -117.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 6.51% per year.

DOLE Dividends

Dole plc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on December 03. The 2.87% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.32. It is important to note, however, that the 2.87% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Dole plc (NYSE:DOLE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 20.54% of Dole plc shares while 44.95% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 56.56%. There are 44.95% institutions holding the Dole plc stock share, with Capital Research Global Investors the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 4.83% of the shares, roughly 4.58 million DOLE shares worth $61.04 million.

Impax Asset Management Group Plc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.62% or 3.44 million shares worth $45.79 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Smallcap World Fund and Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund. With 4.21 million shares estimated at $56.07 million under it, the former controlled 4.44% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund held about 1.17% of the shares, roughly 1.11 million shares worth around $16.98 million.