DocuSign Inc. (NASDAQ: DOCU): Is It A Life-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 2.73 million DocuSign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.04. With the company’s per share price at $78.27 changed hands at $1.52 or 1.98% during last session, the market valuation stood at $15.94B. DOCU’s last price was a discount, traded about -302.15% off its 52-week high of $314.76. The share price had its 52-week low at $64.84, which suggests the last value was 17.16% up since then. When we look at DocuSign Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 5.75 million.

Analysts gave the DocuSign Inc. (DOCU) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.30. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 21 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 9 recommended DOCU as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. DocuSign Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.46.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

DocuSign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) trade information

Instantly DOCU was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 5.07%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 80.95 on Monday, 05/23/22 added 1.98% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -48.61%, with the 5-day performance at 5.07% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, DocuSign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) is -9.34% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $104.06, meaning bulls need an upside of 24.78% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, DOCU’s forecast low is $60.00 with $180.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -129.97% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 23.34% for it to hit the projected low.

DocuSign Inc. (DOCU) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the DocuSign Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -70.28% over the past 6 months, a 0.51% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 18.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for DocuSign Inc. will rise 4.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -2.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 17.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 15 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $581.71 million. 15 analysts are of the opinion that DocuSign Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jul 2022 will be $601.46 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 16.20%. The 2022 estimates are for DocuSign Inc. earnings to increase by 72.80%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 45.30% per year.

DOCU Dividends

DocuSign Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 09 and March 14.

DocuSign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.49% of DocuSign Inc. shares while 74.98% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 76.12%. There are 74.98% institutions holding the DocuSign Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 7.20% of the shares, roughly 14.39 million DOCU shares worth $2.19 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.52% or 11.04 million shares worth $1.18 billion as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco QQQ Tr, Series 1 ETF. With 5.31 million shares estimated at $808.93 million under it, the former controlled 2.66% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco QQQ Tr, Series 1 ETF held about 1.36% of the shares, roughly 2.73 million shares worth around $342.74 million.