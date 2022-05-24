Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE: DSX): Don’t Ditch DSX Stock In 2022

In the latest trading session, 0.93 million Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) shares changed hands as the companyâ€™s beta touched 0.86. With the companyâ€™s most recent per share price at $6.03 which suggests the recent value is0.02 or 0.42% at last look, the market valuation stands at $515.84M. DSXâ€™s current price is a discount, trading about -1.33% off its 52-week high of $6.11. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.31, which suggests the last value was 45.11% up since then. When we look at Diana Shipping Inc.â€™s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.07 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.04 million.

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) trade information

Instantly DSX is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 12.13%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 6.11 on Monday, 05/23/22 added 0.42% to the stockâ€™s daily price. The companyâ€™s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 54.50%, with the 5-day performance at 12.13% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) is 18.54% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.06 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.09 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.91, meaning bulls need an upside of 12.74% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, DSXâ€™s forecast low is $5.00 with $9.50 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stockâ€™s price needs a -57.55% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 17.08% for it to hit the projected low.

Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Diana Shipping Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the companyâ€™s share value shot 64.55% over the past 6 months, a 248.84% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 20.00%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 41.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the companyâ€™s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $61.01 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Diana Shipping Inc.â€™s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022 will be $71.45 million.

Looking at the companyâ€™s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 18.00%. The 2022 estimates are for Diana Shipping Inc. earnings to increase by 137.40%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 5.00% per year.

DSX Dividends

Diana Shipping Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 21 and February 25. The 13.31% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.80. It is important to note, however, that the 13.31% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a companyâ€™s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX)â€™s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 30.80% of Diana Shipping Inc. shares while 21.50% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 31.06%. There are 21.50% institutions holding the Diana Shipping Inc. stock share, with Hosking Partners LLP the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 5.58% of the shares, roughly 5.11 million DSX shares worth $27.59 million.

Wells Fargo & Company holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.98% or 1.82 million shares worth $7.07 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Royce Opportunity Fund and AdvisorShares Trust-Dorsey Wright ADR ETF. With 0.65 million shares estimated at $2.53 million under it, the former controlled 0.71% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, AdvisorShares Trust-Dorsey Wright ADR ETF held about 0.27% of the shares, roughly 0.24 million shares worth around $1.21 million.