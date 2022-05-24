CynergisTek Inc. (AMEX: CTEK) Is Under Pressure Due To Weak Fundamental Momentum.

In the latest trading session, 4.23 million CynergisTek Inc. (AMEX:CTEK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.54. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.18 which suggests the recent value is0.59 or 100.00% at last look, the market valuation stands at $7.95M. CTEK’s current price is a discount, trading about -141.53% off its 52-week high of $2.85. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.58, which suggests the last value was 50.85% up since then. When we look at CynergisTek Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 426.87K.

CynergisTek Inc. (AMEX:CTEK) trade information

Instantly CTEK is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -18.10%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 1.1900 on Monday, 05/23/22 added 100.00% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -59.03%, with the 5-day performance at -18.10% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, CynergisTek Inc. (AMEX:CTEK) is -37.54% down.

CynergisTek Inc. (CTEK) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for CynergisTek Inc. will fall -37.50%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 20.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $4.33 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that CynergisTek Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022 will be $4.53 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $4.17 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 3.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -67.10%. The 2022 estimates are for CynergisTek Inc. earnings to decrease by -218.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 20.00% per year.

CTEK Dividends

CynergisTek Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 23 and March 28.

CynergisTek Inc. (AMEX:CTEK)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 9.77% of CynergisTek Inc. shares while 24.31% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 26.94%. There are 24.31% institutions holding the CynergisTek Inc. stock share, with Horton Capital Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 5.97% of the shares, roughly 0.79 million CTEK shares worth $1.14 million.

King Luther Capital Management holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.05% or 0.4 million shares worth $0.54 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund. With 0.16 million shares estimated at $0.23 million under it, the former controlled 1.20% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund held about 0.68% of the shares, roughly 90000.0 shares worth around $0.13 million.