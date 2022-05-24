Could Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE: CPRI) Be The Biggest Winner?

In the latest trading session, 0.97 million Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.29. With the company’s most recent per share price at $38.59 changed hands at -$3.55 or -8.43% at last look, the market valuation stands at $6.37B. CPRI’s current price is a discount, trading about -87.54% off its 52-week high of $72.37. The share price had its 52-week low at $36.90, which suggests the last value was 4.38% up since then. When we look at Capri Holdings Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 2.63 million.

Analysts gave the Capri Holdings Limited (CPRI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.10. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 22 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 3 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 7 recommended CPRI as a Hold, 12 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Capri Holdings Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.82.

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) trade information

Instantly CPRI was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -2.43%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 44.11 on Monday, 05/23/22 subtracted -8.43% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -35.08%, with the 5-day performance at -2.43% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) is -13.19% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $78.21, meaning bulls need an upside of 50.66% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, CPRI’s forecast low is $50.00 with $107.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -177.27% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -29.57% for it to hit the projected low.

Capri Holdings Limited (CPRI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Capri Holdings Limited share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -32.67% over the past 6 months, a 215.79% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -2.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Capri Holdings Limited will rise 115.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 2.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 37.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 15 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.41 billion. 13 analysts are of the opinion that Capri Holdings Limited’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022 will be $1.35 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.2 billion and $1.12 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 17.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 21.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -15.90%. The 2022 estimates are for Capri Holdings Limited earnings to increase by 72.10%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 54.49% per year.

CPRI Dividends

Capri Holdings Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 01 and February 07.

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.43% of Capri Holdings Limited shares while 90.89% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 93.16%. There are 90.89% institutions holding the Capri Holdings Limited stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 15.23% of the shares, roughly 22.49 million CPRI shares worth $1.46 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.65% or 14.24 million shares worth $924.45 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2022 were Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 4.77 million shares estimated at $322.89 million under it, the former controlled 3.23% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.90% of the shares, roughly 4.28 million shares worth around $277.58 million.