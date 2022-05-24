Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST): The Most Interesting Shares Of The Day

In the latest trading session, 1.08 million Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) shares changed hands as the companyâ€™s beta touched 0.78. With the companyâ€™s most recent per share price at $427.43 changed hands at -$2.05 or -0.48% at last look, the market valuation stands at $193.33B. COSTâ€™s current price is a discount, trading about -43.24% off its 52-week high of $612.27. The share price had its 52-week low at $375.50, which suggests the last value was 12.15% up since then. When we look at Costco Wholesale Corporationâ€™s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.9 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.82 million.

Analysts gave the Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 32 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 4 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 11 recommended COST as a Hold, 16 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Costco Wholesale Corporationâ€™s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $3.03.

Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) trade information

Instantly COST was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -13.15%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 463.86 on Monday, 05/23/22 subtracted -0.48% to the stockâ€™s daily price. The companyâ€™s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -24.35%, with the 5-day performance at -13.15% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) is -24.88% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.53 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.82 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $583.38, meaning bulls need an upside of 26.73% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, COSTâ€™s forecast low is $440.00 with $670.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stockâ€™s price needs a -56.75% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -2.94% for it to hit the projected low.

Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Costco Wholesale Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the companyâ€™s share value shot -19.54% over the past 6 months, a 16.97% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 4.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Costco Wholesale Corporation will rise 10.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 8.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 13.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 24 financial analysts project the companyâ€™s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $51.09 billion. 24 analysts are of the opinion that Costco Wholesale Corporationâ€™s revenue for the quarter ending Aug 2022 will be $69.54 billion. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 11.00%.

Looking at the companyâ€™s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 16.20%. The 2022 estimates are for Costco Wholesale Corporation earnings to increase by 25.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 11.74% per year.

COST Dividends

Costco Wholesale Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 02 and March 07. The 0.84% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 3.60. It is important to note, however, that the 0.84% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a companyâ€™s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST)â€™s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.21% of Costco Wholesale Corporation shares while 68.76% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 68.91%. There are 68.76% institutions holding the Costco Wholesale Corporation stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 8.47% of the shares, roughly 37.56 million COST shares worth $21.32 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.07% or 31.34 million shares worth $18.05 billion as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. With 12.56 million shares estimated at $7.13 billion under it, the former controlled 2.83% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held about 2.11% of the shares, roughly 9.36 million shares worth around $5.31 billion.